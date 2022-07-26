Cavalier Investments LLC Takes $889,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

