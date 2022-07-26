Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 47.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

CE opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

