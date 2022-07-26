Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Century Casinos stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.76. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Century Casinos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,536,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,306,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,009,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Century Casinos by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Century Casinos by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

