ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ChannelAdvisor worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 947,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 571.2% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Down 2.0 %

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECOM shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Further Reading

