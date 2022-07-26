Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$11.40 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$10.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSH.UN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.13.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

