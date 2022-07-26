Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Position Lowered by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Chase accounts for 3.1% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.51% of Chase worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $93.82. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,616. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $888.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,683.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

