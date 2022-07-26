Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

CHKP stock opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.43. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

