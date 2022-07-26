Chemed (CHE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $512.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.08. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total transaction of $1,460,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,332,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986. Insiders own 4.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

