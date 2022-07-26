Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.85

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 7700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Chesapeake Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.85.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

