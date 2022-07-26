Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,328.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,315.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,429.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

