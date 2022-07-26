CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Director Mark L. Farrell Sells 3,000 Shares

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CHS Trading Up 1.1 %

CHS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. 88 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,337. CHS Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Get Rating ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

