Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,549,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,192,000 after purchasing an additional 277,766 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 62,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 72,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 205,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,679,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

