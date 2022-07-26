Citigroup Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $126.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.91.

Crown Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.16. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crown by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after acquiring an additional 896,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Crown by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,967,000 after acquiring an additional 836,832 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Crown by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after buying an additional 656,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Crown by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,812,000 after buying an additional 575,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

