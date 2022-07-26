Citigroup Cuts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $75.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
