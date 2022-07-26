Citigroup Cuts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $75.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

