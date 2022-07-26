Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,367,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.