Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.6% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $171,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.