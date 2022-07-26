Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 12,206 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 3.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $45,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,114,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,842 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

