Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

