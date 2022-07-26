Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

CRM stock opened at $177.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,082,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,082,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,676,936. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

