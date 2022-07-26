Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,827 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS IEFA opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.