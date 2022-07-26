Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,672,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

