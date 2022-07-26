Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Stephens reduced their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $361.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

