Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 308,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.91. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

