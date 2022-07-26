Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,761 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 937,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,966,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,406,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after buying an additional 74,522 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VEU stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.