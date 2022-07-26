Coastline Trust Co Acquires 1,415 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 176.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after buying an additional 217,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $478.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.95 and its 200 day moving average is $526.98.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $663.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

