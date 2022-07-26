Coastline Trust Co Acquires 55 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $469.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $547.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

