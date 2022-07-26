Coastline Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 34.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 20.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Price Performance

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.