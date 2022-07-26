Coastline Trust Co Buys 2,310 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,367,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.