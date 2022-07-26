Coastline Trust Co Buys 4,575 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

DD stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

