Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after buying an additional 774,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,819,000 after purchasing an additional 611,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 810,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,880,000 after purchasing an additional 378,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,314,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

