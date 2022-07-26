Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,827,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after buying an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Insider Activity at RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

