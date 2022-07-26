Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

General Dynamics stock opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.44. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

