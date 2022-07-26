Coastline Trust Co Grows Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NATI opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

