Coastline Trust Co Has $1.29 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.82.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.