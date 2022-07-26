Coastline Trust Co Has $1.85 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $6,858,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.4% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

