Coastline Trust Co Purchases 725 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

