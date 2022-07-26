Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

