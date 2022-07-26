Coastline Trust Co Sells 350 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WASH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 270.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $871.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

WASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

