Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has been given a $70.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KO. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833,387. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $274.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

