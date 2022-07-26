Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Comerica has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comerica to earn $10.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE:CMA traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. 35,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,685. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comerica by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.