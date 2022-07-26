Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,377 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $209,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $265.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

