Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $53,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NKE opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.