Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,381 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $47,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after acquiring an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89.

