Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $82.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,864 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $82,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 47,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,970,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

