Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $67,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

