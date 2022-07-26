Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 13,450 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.