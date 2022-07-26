Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 74,522 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,522 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $80,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.