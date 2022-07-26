Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $63,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.