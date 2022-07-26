Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT Lowered to €57.00

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CODYY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($79.59) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €76.00 ($77.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.