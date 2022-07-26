Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT Lowered to €57.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CODYY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($79.59) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €76.00 ($77.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

