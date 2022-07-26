Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

Shares of CBD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 158,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

